Unique Goat born with two heads and four eyes (Video)





A story about a goat with two heads and four eyes is reported from the Weehena area in Kottach, Arachchikattuwa.



A goat is reported to have given birth today to a kid with two heads and four eyes.



The goat is owned by A.M. Aruna Shantha, a disabled retired Army war hero.



Aruna Shantha has retired from the Army after being disabled due to a gunshot wound during the war and has started raising goats.



The goat has given birth to another healthy natural female kid with this infected abnormal male kid.



The retired soldier says that he is taking good care of this different kid.