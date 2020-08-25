Nilantha Jayawardena tells the Easter Commission that he is not protecting anyone (Video)

Former Director of the State Intelligence Service Nilantha Jayawardena says that although some people have accused him of protecting former President Maithripala Sirisena in the Easter Sunday series of attacks, he is not defending anyone.



He was responding when questioned by the Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing into his failure to inform President Maithripala Sirisena about the threat of the Easter attack.



The Presidential Commission drew attention to a data report on telephone conversations between him and former President Maithripala Sirisena after a foreign intelligence unit informed them of the attack on April 4 last year.



A 28 second phone call on April 5, 2019 at 7.59 am



A 17 second telephone call on April 08, 2019 at 7.18 am



A phone call of 04 minutes and 14 seconds on April 09, 2019 at 8.02 am,



A 37 second phone call on April 12, 2019 at 8.50 am,



A 16-second phone call on the same day at 08.07 pm,



A 15 second phone call on April 13, 2019 at 6.27 am,



A 38-second phone call on April 14, 2019 at 9.39 pm



A phone call of 03 minutes and 19 seconds on April 15, 2019 at 7.47 pm



A 01 minute 28 second phone call on April 20, 2019 at 6.16 pm



The presiding judge of the Presidential Commission questioned whether former President Maithripala Sirisena was involved in all the telephone calls received before the attack on April 21, the day of the Easter attack.



Nilantha Jayawardena said that the relevant calls were made to the then President's official residence on Paget Road.



He further stated that the telephone liaison unit there had contacted President Maithripala Sirisena only on certain occasions.



The Commission questioned why he did not inform the President of the prior notice of the attack in the context of revelations that the President had been contacted through a significant number of calls.



Nilantha Jayawardena said that the first pre-notification received through a WhatsApp message on April 04 was only basic information.



He stated that the President was not informed about this message and that the Chief of National Intelligence was informed about it on the 7th of April after further developments of the information.



However, Nilantha Jayawardena said that he would have been able to inform the President about the pre-notification if the National Security Council had met on April 15 or 16 last year and that he is not defending anyone.



The presiding judge of the Presidential Commission said, "We did not say that you are protecting anyone?" "



Nilantha Jayawardena replied to the presiding judge's question with a loud laugh, "Some say so" and the hearing was adjourned today at the request of his lawyer.



Accordingly, Nilantha Jayawardena appeared before the Presidential Commission today for the 18th day to give evidence.











