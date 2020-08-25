,
12 more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,971
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 - 20:12
12 more arrivals from India tested positive for COVID- 19, bringing total infected in Sri Lanka to 2,971.
