Travel professionals in a silent protest (Video)

Tuesday, 25 August 2020 - 20:14

The Tourist Professionals Association today staged a silent protest near the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo over several issues.

It was attended by a number of tour guides and toursit vehicle suppliers.

They stated that although the President had instructed the leasing companies to provide relief to the people due to the corona epidemic, the relevant companies would not provide such relief.

Following the protest, they handed over a memorandum to the Presidential Secretariat stating their problems.

