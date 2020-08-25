සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Russian government denies allegations of poisoning opposition leader

Tuesday, 25 August 2020 - 21:02

The Kremlin denies allegations that Russian President Vladimir Putin has poisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the allegations against the Russian president should not be taken seriously.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is currently receiving treatment in a German hospital.

