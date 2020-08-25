Russian+government+denies+allegations+of+poisoning+opposition+leader

The Kremlin denies allegations that Russian President Vladimir Putin has poisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the allegations against the Russian president should not be taken seriously.
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is currently receiving treatment in a German hospital.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the allegations against the Russian president should not be taken seriously.
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is currently receiving treatment in a German hospital.