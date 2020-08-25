සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Couple arrested while packing heroin

Wednesday, 26 August 2020 - 7:33

Couple+arrested+while+packing+heroin
A couple has been arrested at a house at Suwarapola in Piliyandala while packing heroin.

According to police, 76 grams of heroin were seized from them.

