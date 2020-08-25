Committee+report+on+blackout+before+cabinet+today

The report by a committee that inquired into the recent countrywide blackout is due to be tabled before the cabinet of ministers today (26).
Subject minister Dullas Alahapperuma received the report two days ago from the nine-member committee.
Headed by Prof. Rahula Athalage, the committee was tasked with determining the cause of the power outage and identifying measures to prevent a recurrence.
Subject minister Dullas Alahapperuma received the report two days ago from the nine-member committee.
Headed by Prof. Rahula Athalage, the committee was tasked with determining the cause of the power outage and identifying measures to prevent a recurrence.