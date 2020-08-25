සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Committee report on blackout before cabinet today

Wednesday, 26 August 2020 - 7:54

Committee+report+on+blackout+before+cabinet+today
The report by a committee that inquired into the recent countrywide blackout is due to be tabled before the cabinet of ministers today (26).

Subject minister Dullas Alahapperuma received the report two days ago from the nine-member committee.

Headed by Prof. Rahula Athalage, the committee was tasked with determining the cause of the power outage and identifying measures to prevent a recurrence.

Trending News

SJB’s Rohini Kaviratne opposes recount of Matale votes
25 August 2020
SJB’s Rohini Kaviratne opposes recount of Matale votes
Years 6 - 13 of all Government schools will start from September 02 - Ministry of Education
25 August 2020
Years 6 - 13 of all Government schools will start from September 02 - Ministry of Education
James Anderson becomes the first fast bowler to take 600 wickets in Test match cricket
26 August 2020
James Anderson becomes the first fast bowler to take 600 wickets in Test match cricket
12 more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,971
25 August 2020
12 more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,971
11 kgs of heroin, arms & ammo cache seized in Galle
25 August 2020
11 kgs of heroin, arms & ammo cache seized in Galle

International News

Russian government denies allegations of poisoning opposition leader
25 August 2020
Russian government denies allegations of poisoning opposition leader
Bali Island closed to foreign tourists until end of 2020
25 August 2020
Bali Island closed to foreign tourists until end of 2020
Donald Trump officially re-nominated as Republican presidential candidate
25 August 2020
Donald Trump officially re-nominated as Republican presidential candidate
Two powerful hurricanes to the United States
24 August 2020
Two powerful hurricanes to the United States
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.