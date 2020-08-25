US-funded Covid-19 test kit given to Colombo University’s medicine faculty

A US-funded Covid-19 test kit was handed over to the faculty of medicine of the University of Colombo yesterday (25).



Valued at an estimated 118,000 US dollars, the kit contains a RT-PCR machine and accessories such as re-agents, PPE, and other essential safety tools.



Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 patients in Sri Lanka rose to 2,971 with the finding of 12 cases, all of whom arrivals from India under quarantine.



Also, the total number of recoveries increased to 2,816 after five were discharged from hospital after recovery.



Meanwhile, the repatriation of Sri Lankans from overseas continues, with four flights bringing in 296 from Qatar, 102 from Germany and 23 from the UAE in the early hours of this morning.