Provincial councils system under review

Wednesday, 26 August 2020 - 8:09

State minister Rear Admiral Sarath Weerasekara has instructed his officials to look into the progress made by the provincial councils system introduced 31 years ago.

He gave the instruction at a discussion where it was decided to carry out the ministry’s function under the theme ‘an efficient public service with a new vision.’

The state minister inquired from officials if the PC system has made any transformational change under the provincial ministers for agriculture, education and other subjects.

He said a review report will be submitted to the cabinet, after which a decision would be taken whether to continue with or abolish the PC system.

