Provincial+councils+system+under+review

State minister Rear Admiral Sarath Weerasekara has instructed his officials to look into the progress made by the provincial councils system introduced 31 years ago.



He gave the instruction at a discussion where it was decided to carry out the ministry’s function under the theme ‘an efficient public service with a new vision.’



The state minister inquired from officials if the PC system has made any transformational change under the provincial ministers for agriculture, education and other subjects.



He said a review report will be submitted to the cabinet, after which a decision would be taken whether to continue with or abolish the PC system.