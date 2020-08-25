සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

All govt. printing work to be done by Govt. Printing Dept.

Wednesday, 26 August 2020 - 8:54

All printing work of the government is to be done by the Government Printing Department on the instructions of minister Keheliya Rambukwella.

At a discussion at his ministry yesterday (25), he instructed officials to plan printing national identity cards, passports, driving licenses etc. at the department.

As the first step, passports will be printed there.

The department is already printing stamps, ballot papers, visa stickers etc.

Meanwhile, minister Nimal Siripala de Silva said yesterday that several labour regulations will be amended to eliminate existing weaknesses.

SJB’s Rohini Kaviratne opposes recount of Matale votes
25 August 2020
Years 6 - 13 of all Government schools will start from September 02 - Ministry of Education
25 August 2020
James Anderson becomes the first fast bowler to take 600 wickets in Test match cricket
26 August 2020
12 more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,971
25 August 2020
11 kgs of heroin, arms & ammo cache seized in Galle
25 August 2020
Russian government denies allegations of poisoning opposition leader
25 August 2020
Bali Island closed to foreign tourists until end of 2020
25 August 2020
Donald Trump officially re-nominated as Republican presidential candidate
25 August 2020
Two powerful hurricanes to the United States
24 August 2020
