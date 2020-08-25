All+govt.+printing+work+to+be+done+by+Govt.+Printing+Dept.

All printing work of the government is to be done by the Government Printing Department on the instructions of minister Keheliya Rambukwella.



At a discussion at his ministry yesterday (25), he instructed officials to plan printing national identity cards, passports, driving licenses etc. at the department.



As the first step, passports will be printed there.



The department is already printing stamps, ballot papers, visa stickers etc.



Meanwhile, minister Nimal Siripala de Silva said yesterday that several labour regulations will be amended to eliminate existing weaknesses.