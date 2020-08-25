Police+probe+abduction+in+Nawalapitiya

Police are investigating the abduction and assault of four workers of the Nawalapitiya urban council on the night of 23 August.
A group in a van took them away by force, assaulted them and pushed them into a precipice on Nawalapitiya-Kurunduwatte road.
The victims of the incident - a driver, assistant and two watchers – are receiving treatment at the Nawalapitiya Hospital.
