Radiotherapy+treatment+delays+at+Upeksha+Hospital

Patients receiving radiotherapy at Apeksha Hospital in Maharagama complaint of delays in treatment.
Speaking to Hiru News, they said they have to stay in temporary accommodation near the hospital for days to obtain the radiation therapy.
Director of the hospital Wasantha Dissanayake responded by saying that the delay was due to having to update the radiotherapy machines.
