Four in custody over heroin trafficking at Mahara Prison (video)

Wednesday, 26 August 2020 - 10:57

Four persons have been taken into custody over drug trafficking at Mahara Prison, police say.

The arrested suspects include a prison guard and an audit officer at the Air Force headquarters.

They were nabbed on the basis of information given by an arrested suspect, Dinesh alias Podi Koiya, a close associate of drug trafficker Chaminda alias Ragara, who is imprisoned at Mahara.

Police found Rs. 56,000 in cash, 10 bank passbooks, 13 ATM cards, two motorcycles and pen drives from the prison guard.

Meanwhile, an accomplice of underworld figure Keselwatte Dinuka has been nabbed with drugs at Uswetakeiyawa, police say.

Forty grams of heroin, 15 grams of Ice and 2.5 kgs of Kerala Cannabis have been found from his possession.

The man has been identified as Azwar.

A couple has been arrested at a house at Suwarapola in Piliyandala while packing heroin.

According to police, 76 grams of heroin were seized from them.

Meanwhile, two persons, including a 25-year-old girl, were arrested with heroin in Dambulla.

