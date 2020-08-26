Gold+prices+come+down+in+local+market

Gold prices have come down in the local market, according to market sources.



The price of a 22-carat sovereign is Rs. 91,000, while it is Rs. 99,000 for a 24-carat sovereign.



Gold prices went up steeply following the Covid-19 pandemic, reaching a high of Rs. 100,500 for a 22-carat sovereign by 08 August.



For a 24-carat sovereign, the price was Rs. 109,500.