Several trains to resume operations following suspension

Wednesday, 26 August 2020 - 11:31

Several trains are to resume operations following a temporary suspension, says the Railways Department.

Accordingly, 4021 and 4022 trains will operate on Saturdays and Sundays and 1001 on Fridays and Saturdays and 1002 on Sundays.

Also, the daily train from Mt. Lavinia to Kankesanthurai will operate at 5.10 am on 29, 30 and 31 August and 01 and 03 September.

So will the 4022 train from Kankesanthurai to Mt. Lavinia at 1.05 pm.

The 1001 train to Badulla from Colombo Fort at 6.45 am operates on 28, 30 and 31 August.

Furthermore, the 1002 train from Badulla to Colombo Fort at 8.00 am will operate on 29 and 31 August and 01 September.

