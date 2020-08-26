Welle Saranga’s money handler arrested with Kerala Cannabis

A person who handled the drug money of the underworld figure known as Welle Saranga has been arrested at Wellampitiya, police say.
Three kilos of Kerala Cannabis and a car were seized from his possession.
Meanwhile, four persons have been taken into custody along with 17.2 grams of heroin at Slave Island, Dematagoda, Meetotamulla and Konnawa areas.
Three kilos of Kerala Cannabis and a car were seized from his possession.
Meanwhile, four persons have been taken into custody along with 17.2 grams of heroin at Slave Island, Dematagoda, Meetotamulla and Konnawa areas.