Mahindananda is president’s representative at Constitutional Council

Wednesday, 26 August 2020 - 13:38

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has named minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage as his representative at the Constitutional Council.

The prime minister, speaker and the opposition leader are automatically appointed to the 10-member CC.

Representatives of the PM, opposition leader and minority parties are yet to be named.

The CC also has three civil society members as its representatives, with Javid Yusuf and Prof. Naganathan Selvakumar to continue as members.

No replacement has been made so far for Dr. Jayantha Dharmapala.

A parliament spokesman says that according to the 19th amendment, civil society’s representatives cannot be removed for three years even if a new government comes to power.

