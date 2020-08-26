MoU+for+Rs.+300+million+Indian+grant+to+develop+Palali+Airport

Cabinet approval will be sought within the next fortnight for a Memorandum of Understanding to be signed with the Indian government for the development of the Palali Airport in Jaffna, says minister Prasanna Ranatunga.



The minister discussed this MoU with Indian high commissioner Gopal Bagley at his ministry yesterday (25).



He said the proposed agreement has already been drafted.



The MoU is for the development of the airport with an Indian government grant of Rs. 300 million.