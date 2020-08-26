සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Lapse caused countrywide blackout

Wednesday, 26 August 2020 - 15:05

Lapse+caused+countrywide+blackout
A committee of inquiry has found a lapse to be the cause of the countrywide blackout that occurred recently and has recommended measures to prevent a recurrence.

The committee’s report is due to be tabled before this afternoon’s cabinet meeting.

On 17 August, a breakdown at a grid substation at Kerawalapitiya led to the power outage across the country.

Thereafter, the Norochcholai power plant broke down as well, which led to the CEB imposing powercuts for several days.

The committee with nine members has handed over its report to minister Dullas Alahapperuma.

Trending News

Gold prices come down in local market
26 August 2020
Gold prices come down in local market
All govt. printing work to be done by Govt. Printing Dept.
26 August 2020
All govt. printing work to be done by Govt. Printing Dept.
Lahiru Udara, first batsman to pass 1,000 runs (pictures)
26 August 2020
Lahiru Udara, first batsman to pass 1,000 runs (pictures)
Years 6 - 13 of all Government schools will start from September 02 - Ministry of Education
25 August 2020
Years 6 - 13 of all Government schools will start from September 02 - Ministry of Education
James Anderson becomes the first fast bowler to take 600 wickets in Test match cricket
26 August 2020
James Anderson becomes the first fast bowler to take 600 wickets in Test match cricket

International News

Maldives ex-President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom tests positive for Covid-19
26 August 2020
Maldives ex-President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom tests positive for Covid-19
Russian government denies allegations of poisoning opposition leader
25 August 2020
Russian government denies allegations of poisoning opposition leader
Bali Island closed to foreign tourists until end of 2020
25 August 2020
Bali Island closed to foreign tourists until end of 2020
Donald Trump officially re-nominated as Republican presidential candidate
25 August 2020
Donald Trump officially re-nominated as Republican presidential candidate
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.