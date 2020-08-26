Lapse+caused+countrywide+blackout

A committee of inquiry has found a lapse to be the cause of the countrywide blackout that occurred recently and has recommended measures to prevent a recurrence.



The committee’s report is due to be tabled before this afternoon’s cabinet meeting.



On 17 August, a breakdown at a grid substation at Kerawalapitiya led to the power outage across the country.



Thereafter, the Norochcholai power plant broke down as well, which led to the CEB imposing powercuts for several days.



The committee with nine members has handed over its report to minister Dullas Alahapperuma.