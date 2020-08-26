Quarantine+centres+face+space+issues

Sri Lankans presently overseas will be repatriated as per the space available in state-run quarantine centres that already have space issues, says the Airport and Aviation Services Ltd.



Its deputy chairman Rajiv Suriyarachchi told Hiru News that a considerable number of persons have been brought home in recent days.



Meanwhile, a flight due to leave Israel on 30 August with a group of Sri Lankan workers has been postponed indefinitely.



The Sri Lankan embassy there says flights planned for several other Middle Eastern countries too, have been put off.



Meanwhile, 426 Sri Lankans returned today from Qatar, Germany and the UAE.



Also, the number of Covid-19 patients in Sri Lanka rose to 2,971 with the finding of 12 cases, all of whom arrivals from India under quarantine.