Maldives+ex-President+Maumoon+Abdul+Gayoom+tests+positive+for+Covid-19

Former Maldives president Maumoon Abdul Gayoom says he has tested positive for Covid-19.
Gayoom, who held power for three decades, was checked after he developed a fever.
The Maldives has reported a total of 7,047 infections and 28 deaths since the virus began to spread globally earlier this year.
