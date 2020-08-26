7.1 pc annual increase in Colombo’s land valuation indicator

The land valuation indicator of Colombo district reached 141.6 during the first half of 2020, recording an annual increase of 7.1 per cent, says the Central Bank.



On a semi-annual basis, the indicator marginally increased by two per cent.



All sub-indicators of LVI, namely residential, commercial and industrial contributed to the overall increase.



The industrial LVI recorded the highest annual increase of 7.2 pc, while both residential LVI and commercial LVI recorded 7.1 pc increases.