Former director of State Intelligence Nilantha Jayawardena says he could probably have been behind bars by now if not for the evidence he possesses with regard to the incidents that preceded the Easter Sunday terror attacks.



He was giving evidence before the presidential commission that inquires into the attacks.



Jayawardena also said higher authorities did not advise him about further action even after he sent them 347 intelligence reports about Zahran Hashim from 2015 onwards.