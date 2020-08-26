Vote on account for year remainder before House tomorrow (video)





A vote on account for Rs. 1,747.68 billion for the remaining four months of this year will be presented in parliament tomorrow (27).



This has been included in the agenda paper.



Following a two-day debate, the vote on account will be passed in the afternoon of 28 August with or without a vote, says the communication department of parliament.



Of the sum, Rs. 778.39 billion would be allocated for the repayment of local and foreign debt.



The highest ministerial allocation is Rs. 194.38 billion for the Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government Ministry.



The Defence Ministry expenditure comes second with Rs. 174.09 billion.



In addition to state revenue, local or foreign borrowings for Rs. 1,300 billion has been envisaged.