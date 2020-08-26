,
“Wholly new Constitution needed” (video)
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 - 14:38
Ven. Elle Gunawansa Thera calls for the formulation of a wholly new constitution.
He made the call during a programme at Dharmayatanaya in Colombo this morning (26),
