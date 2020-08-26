සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

“Wholly new Constitution needed” (video)

Wednesday, 26 August 2020 - 14:38

Ven. Elle Gunawansa Thera calls for the formulation of a wholly new constitution.

He made the call during a programme at Dharmayatanaya in Colombo this morning (26),

