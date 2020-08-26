සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Two projects initiated, but no water supply to Vamulla village (video)

Wednesday, 26 August 2020 - 15:30

Around 700 families who live in the Vamulla village at Bamunakotuwa in Kurunegala are faced with an acute shortage of water.

The village’s geographical location does not permit the digging of a well, and a water tank was built about 10 years ago as a solution.

The well that supplies the tank is located around three kms away.

The pipeline laid has been damaged and some parts stolen.

With the failure of the first project, a second one was initiated about five years back.

That too, has become a waste of public money.

How much longer will it take the authorities to give a lasting solution to the Vamulla villagers?

