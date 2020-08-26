Katunayake Airport’s public viewing gallery opened

The public viewing gallery at the Bandaranaike International Airport at Katunayake was officially opened this morning (26).
Chairman of the Airport and Aviation Services Ltd. retired Maj. Gen. G.A. Chandrasiri graced the occasion.
Entrance to the public gallery is free for schoolchildren in uniform, while others are levied a charge of Rs. 50 each.
