Dinesh+Chandimal+makes+record+unbeaten+354+for+Army

Dinesh Chandimal scored a tournament-highest unbeaten 354 for Sri Lanka Army in a Premier League Tournament Tier A game against Saracens SC at Katunayake today (26).



His inning, inclusive of nine sixes and 33 boundaries, took the Army to a total of 642 for eight on the second day’s play.



In reply, Saracens were 43 for the loss of one wicket a short while ago.