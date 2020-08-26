State ministry secretaries receive appointment letters (pictures)

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has stressed to secretaries of state ministries that speedy results to the public are now required as work is under way in all sectors from the lowest level upwards.The president’s media division says the state ministries have been created with the intention of public upliftment and economic development.President Rajapaksa told state ministry secretaries after handing over their appointment letters at the Presidential Secretariat today (26) they have a big role play in achieving results.He advised them to go to the people and resolve their problems.1. Mr. R. M. A. Rathnayaka – State Ministry of Money & Capital Market and State Enterprise Reforms2. Mr. H. K. D. W. M. N. B. Hapuhinna – State Ministry of Samurdhi, Household Economy, MicroFinance, Self Employment, Business Development and Underutilized State Resources Development3. Mr. S. T. Kodikara – State Ministry of National Heritage, Performing Arts and Rural Arts Promotion4. Mr. Keerthi Ranjith Abeysiriwardana – State Ministry of Rural Housing and Construction & Building Material Industries5. Mr. D. P. G. Kumarasiri – State Ministry of Estate Housing & Community Infrastructure6. Ms. G. C. Karunarathna – State Ministry of Prison Reforms & Prisoners’ Rehabilitation7. Ms. K. M. S. D. Jayasekara – State Ministry of Women and Child Development, Pre-schools & Primary Education, School Infrastructure & Education Services8. Dr. M. Upali Sedara – State Ministry of Education Reforms, Open Universities & Distance Learning Promotion9. Mr. N. H. M. Chithrananda – State Ministry of Skills Development, Vocational Education, Research and Innovation10. Mr. S. H. Harischandra – State Ministry of Dhamma Schools, Bhikkhu Education, Piriven and Buddhist Universities11. Mr. K. R. Uduwavala – State Ministry of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals12. Ms. A. K. W. W. M. N. K. Weerasekara – State Ministry of Indigenous Medicine Promotion, Rural and Ayurvedic Hospitals Development and Community Health13. Mr. S. Arumeinayagam – State Ministry of Foreign Employment Promotion and Market Diversification14. Mr. W. P. P. Fernando – State Ministry of Wildlife Protection, Adoption of Safety Measures including the Construction of Electrical Fences and Trenches and Reforestation and Forest Resource Development15. Mr. L. L. A. Wijesiri – State Ministry of Paddy and Grains, Organic Food, Vegetables, Fruits, Chillies, Onion and Potato Cultivation Promotion, Seed Production and Advanced Technology Agriculture16. Mr. M. N. Ranasinghe – State Ministry of Production and Supply of Fertilizer and Regulation of Chemical Fertilizer and Insecticide Use17. Mr. S. Senanayaka – State Ministry of Livestock, Farm Promotion and Dairy & Egg Related Industries18. Mr. W. B. Palugaswewa – State Ministry of Canals and Common Infrastructure Development in Settlements in Mahaweli Zones19. Mr. D. D. Ariyarathna – State Ministry of Tanks, Reservoirs and Irrigation Development related to Rural Paddy Fields20. Mr. S. D. A. B. Boralessa – State Ministry of Land Management, State Enterprises Land and Property Development21. Mr. Jayantha Chandrasoma – State Ministry of Ornamental Fish, Inland Fish & Prawn Farming, Fishery Harbour Development, Multiday Fishing Activities and Fish Exports22. Mr. J. M. Thilakaratne Banda – State Ministry of Company Estate Reforms, Tea Estate Related Crops, Tea Factory Modernization and Tea Export Promotion23. Mr. Tissa Hewavithana – State Ministry of Coconut, Kithul, Palmyrah and Rubber Cultivation Promotion and Related Industrial Product Manufacturing & Export Diversification24. Mr. D. L. P. R. Abhayarathna – State Ministry of Development of Minor Crops including Sugarcane, Maize, Cashew, Pepper, Cinnamon, Cloves, Betel Related Industries and Export Promotion25. Mr. S. G. Wijayabandu – State Ministry of Rural and Divisional Drinking Water Supply Projects Development26. Mr. K. H. D. K. Samarakoon – State Ministry of Solar Power, Wind and Hydro Power Generation Projects Development27. Mr. D. D. Matharaarachchi – State Ministry of Warehouse Facilities, Container Yards, Port Supply Facilities and Boats and Shipping Industry Development28. Prof. Ranjith Dissanayake – State Ministry of Rural Roads and other Infrastructure29. Mr. S. M. D. L. K. De Alwis – State Ministry of Vehicle Regulation, Bus Transport Services and Train Compartments and Motor Car Industry30. Mr. K. H. Ravindra Samarawickrema – State Ministry of Rural and School Sports Infrastructure Improvement31. Mr. M. Dewasurendra – State Ministry of Aviation and Export Zones Development32. Mr. K. D. S. Ruwanchandra – State Ministry of Co-operative Services, Marketing Development and Consumer Protection33. Ms. R. Sunethra Gunawardana – State Ministry of Batik, Handloom and Local Apparel Products34. Mr. M. A. B. V. Bandaranayake – State Ministry of Rattan, Brass, Pottery, Furniture and Rural Industrial Promotion35. Mr. A. Senanayaka – State Ministry of Postal Services and Professional Development of Journalists