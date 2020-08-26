State ministry secretaries receive appointment letters (pictures)

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has stressed to secretaries of state ministries that speedy results to the public are now required as work is under way in all sectors from the lowest level upwards.
The president’s media division says the state ministries have been created with the intention of public upliftment and economic development.
President Rajapaksa told state ministry secretaries after handing over their appointment letters at the Presidential Secretariat today (26) they have a big role play in achieving results.
He advised them to go to the people and resolve their problems.
The list of state ministry secretaries:
1. Mr. R. M. A. Rathnayaka – State Ministry of Money & Capital Market and State Enterprise Reforms
2. Mr. H. K. D. W. M. N. B. Hapuhinna – State Ministry of Samurdhi, Household Economy, MicroFinance, Self Employment, Business Development and Underutilized State Resources Development
3. Mr. S. T. Kodikara – State Ministry of National Heritage, Performing Arts and Rural Arts Promotion
4. Mr. Keerthi Ranjith Abeysiriwardana – State Ministry of Rural Housing and Construction & Building Material Industries
5. Mr. D. P. G. Kumarasiri – State Ministry of Estate Housing & Community Infrastructure
6. Ms. G. C. Karunarathna – State Ministry of Prison Reforms & Prisoners’ Rehabilitation
7. Ms. K. M. S. D. Jayasekara – State Ministry of Women and Child Development, Pre-schools & Primary Education, School Infrastructure & Education Services
8. Dr. M. Upali Sedara – State Ministry of Education Reforms, Open Universities & Distance Learning Promotion
9. Mr. N. H. M. Chithrananda – State Ministry of Skills Development, Vocational Education, Research and Innovation
10. Mr. S. H. Harischandra – State Ministry of Dhamma Schools, Bhikkhu Education, Piriven and Buddhist Universities
11. Mr. K. R. Uduwavala – State Ministry of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals
12. Ms. A. K. W. W. M. N. K. Weerasekara – State Ministry of Indigenous Medicine Promotion, Rural and Ayurvedic Hospitals Development and Community Health
13. Mr. S. Arumeinayagam – State Ministry of Foreign Employment Promotion and Market Diversification
14. Mr. W. P. P. Fernando – State Ministry of Wildlife Protection, Adoption of Safety Measures including the Construction of Electrical Fences and Trenches and Reforestation and Forest Resource Development
15. Mr. L. L. A. Wijesiri – State Ministry of Paddy and Grains, Organic Food, Vegetables, Fruits, Chillies, Onion and Potato Cultivation Promotion, Seed Production and Advanced Technology Agriculture
16. Mr. M. N. Ranasinghe – State Ministry of Production and Supply of Fertilizer and Regulation of Chemical Fertilizer and Insecticide Use
17. Mr. S. Senanayaka – State Ministry of Livestock, Farm Promotion and Dairy & Egg Related Industries
18. Mr. W. B. Palugaswewa – State Ministry of Canals and Common Infrastructure Development in Settlements in Mahaweli Zones
19. Mr. D. D. Ariyarathna – State Ministry of Tanks, Reservoirs and Irrigation Development related to Rural Paddy Fields
20. Mr. S. D. A. B. Boralessa – State Ministry of Land Management, State Enterprises Land and Property Development
21. Mr. Jayantha Chandrasoma – State Ministry of Ornamental Fish, Inland Fish & Prawn Farming, Fishery Harbour Development, Multiday Fishing Activities and Fish Exports
22. Mr. J. M. Thilakaratne Banda – State Ministry of Company Estate Reforms, Tea Estate Related Crops, Tea Factory Modernization and Tea Export Promotion
23. Mr. Tissa Hewavithana – State Ministry of Coconut, Kithul, Palmyrah and Rubber Cultivation Promotion and Related Industrial Product Manufacturing & Export Diversification
24. Mr. D. L. P. R. Abhayarathna – State Ministry of Development of Minor Crops including Sugarcane, Maize, Cashew, Pepper, Cinnamon, Cloves, Betel Related Industries and Export Promotion
25. Mr. S. G. Wijayabandu – State Ministry of Rural and Divisional Drinking Water Supply Projects Development
26. Mr. K. H. D. K. Samarakoon – State Ministry of Solar Power, Wind and Hydro Power Generation Projects Development
27. Mr. D. D. Matharaarachchi – State Ministry of Warehouse Facilities, Container Yards, Port Supply Facilities and Boats and Shipping Industry Development
28. Prof. Ranjith Dissanayake – State Ministry of Rural Roads and other Infrastructure
29. Mr. S. M. D. L. K. De Alwis – State Ministry of Vehicle Regulation, Bus Transport Services and Train Compartments and Motor Car Industry
30. Mr. K. H. Ravindra Samarawickrema – State Ministry of Rural and School Sports Infrastructure Improvement
31. Mr. M. Dewasurendra – State Ministry of Aviation and Export Zones Development
32. Mr. K. D. S. Ruwanchandra – State Ministry of Co-operative Services, Marketing Development and Consumer Protection
33. Ms. R. Sunethra Gunawardana – State Ministry of Batik, Handloom and Local Apparel Products
34. Mr. M. A. B. V. Bandaranayake – State Ministry of Rattan, Brass, Pottery, Furniture and Rural Industrial Promotion
35. Mr. A. Senanayaka – State Ministry of Postal Services and Professional Development of Journalists
The president’s media division says the state ministries have been created with the intention of public upliftment and economic development.
President Rajapaksa told state ministry secretaries after handing over their appointment letters at the Presidential Secretariat today (26) they have a big role play in achieving results.
He advised them to go to the people and resolve their problems.
The list of state ministry secretaries:
1. Mr. R. M. A. Rathnayaka – State Ministry of Money & Capital Market and State Enterprise Reforms
2. Mr. H. K. D. W. M. N. B. Hapuhinna – State Ministry of Samurdhi, Household Economy, MicroFinance, Self Employment, Business Development and Underutilized State Resources Development
3. Mr. S. T. Kodikara – State Ministry of National Heritage, Performing Arts and Rural Arts Promotion
4. Mr. Keerthi Ranjith Abeysiriwardana – State Ministry of Rural Housing and Construction & Building Material Industries
5. Mr. D. P. G. Kumarasiri – State Ministry of Estate Housing & Community Infrastructure
6. Ms. G. C. Karunarathna – State Ministry of Prison Reforms & Prisoners’ Rehabilitation
7. Ms. K. M. S. D. Jayasekara – State Ministry of Women and Child Development, Pre-schools & Primary Education, School Infrastructure & Education Services
8. Dr. M. Upali Sedara – State Ministry of Education Reforms, Open Universities & Distance Learning Promotion
9. Mr. N. H. M. Chithrananda – State Ministry of Skills Development, Vocational Education, Research and Innovation
10. Mr. S. H. Harischandra – State Ministry of Dhamma Schools, Bhikkhu Education, Piriven and Buddhist Universities
11. Mr. K. R. Uduwavala – State Ministry of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals
12. Ms. A. K. W. W. M. N. K. Weerasekara – State Ministry of Indigenous Medicine Promotion, Rural and Ayurvedic Hospitals Development and Community Health
13. Mr. S. Arumeinayagam – State Ministry of Foreign Employment Promotion and Market Diversification
14. Mr. W. P. P. Fernando – State Ministry of Wildlife Protection, Adoption of Safety Measures including the Construction of Electrical Fences and Trenches and Reforestation and Forest Resource Development
15. Mr. L. L. A. Wijesiri – State Ministry of Paddy and Grains, Organic Food, Vegetables, Fruits, Chillies, Onion and Potato Cultivation Promotion, Seed Production and Advanced Technology Agriculture
16. Mr. M. N. Ranasinghe – State Ministry of Production and Supply of Fertilizer and Regulation of Chemical Fertilizer and Insecticide Use
17. Mr. S. Senanayaka – State Ministry of Livestock, Farm Promotion and Dairy & Egg Related Industries
18. Mr. W. B. Palugaswewa – State Ministry of Canals and Common Infrastructure Development in Settlements in Mahaweli Zones
19. Mr. D. D. Ariyarathna – State Ministry of Tanks, Reservoirs and Irrigation Development related to Rural Paddy Fields
20. Mr. S. D. A. B. Boralessa – State Ministry of Land Management, State Enterprises Land and Property Development
21. Mr. Jayantha Chandrasoma – State Ministry of Ornamental Fish, Inland Fish & Prawn Farming, Fishery Harbour Development, Multiday Fishing Activities and Fish Exports
22. Mr. J. M. Thilakaratne Banda – State Ministry of Company Estate Reforms, Tea Estate Related Crops, Tea Factory Modernization and Tea Export Promotion
23. Mr. Tissa Hewavithana – State Ministry of Coconut, Kithul, Palmyrah and Rubber Cultivation Promotion and Related Industrial Product Manufacturing & Export Diversification
24. Mr. D. L. P. R. Abhayarathna – State Ministry of Development of Minor Crops including Sugarcane, Maize, Cashew, Pepper, Cinnamon, Cloves, Betel Related Industries and Export Promotion
25. Mr. S. G. Wijayabandu – State Ministry of Rural and Divisional Drinking Water Supply Projects Development
26. Mr. K. H. D. K. Samarakoon – State Ministry of Solar Power, Wind and Hydro Power Generation Projects Development
27. Mr. D. D. Matharaarachchi – State Ministry of Warehouse Facilities, Container Yards, Port Supply Facilities and Boats and Shipping Industry Development
28. Prof. Ranjith Dissanayake – State Ministry of Rural Roads and other Infrastructure
29. Mr. S. M. D. L. K. De Alwis – State Ministry of Vehicle Regulation, Bus Transport Services and Train Compartments and Motor Car Industry
30. Mr. K. H. Ravindra Samarawickrema – State Ministry of Rural and School Sports Infrastructure Improvement
31. Mr. M. Dewasurendra – State Ministry of Aviation and Export Zones Development
32. Mr. K. D. S. Ruwanchandra – State Ministry of Co-operative Services, Marketing Development and Consumer Protection
33. Ms. R. Sunethra Gunawardana – State Ministry of Batik, Handloom and Local Apparel Products
34. Mr. M. A. B. V. Bandaranayake – State Ministry of Rattan, Brass, Pottery, Furniture and Rural Industrial Promotion
35. Mr. A. Senanayaka – State Ministry of Postal Services and Professional Development of Journalists