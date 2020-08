Work will resume on the instructions of the president and the prime minister on the Central Expressway stretch between Kadawatha and Mirigama that had been halted for five years, says highways minister Johnston Fernando.



The media unit of the ministry says an advance payment of Rs. 16.67 billion was paid to the contractor yesterday (25).



The 36.54 kms stretch is 24.4 m wide and has four lanes and flyovers extending to 13.24 kms.



The estimated cost of construction is Rs. 158 billion.