Drug+trafficker+Hettaya+remanded+until+9+Sept.

An alleged drug trafficker nicknamed Hettaya has been remanded further until 09 September.



The man, Priyantha Ranaweera, was produced before Minuwangoda magistrate Kesara Samaradivakara today (26).



He was arrested with Rs. 9.8 million worth of cheques and five grams of heroin.



Investigations so far have revealed that a large sum of money had been transacted via his bank accounts.