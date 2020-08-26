සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

10 more coronavirus infected persons identified today from the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Center

Wednesday, 26 August 2020 - 19:36

10+more+coronavirus+infected+persons+identified+today+from+the+Kandakadu+Rehabilitation+Center
With the reporting of 11 more coronavirus infected persons in the afternoon, the number of coronavirus infections reported in the country has increased to 2982.

The Government Information Department stated that 10 of the infected persons reported today are inmates of the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Center.

The other infected person reported today is a returnee from Kenya and is being quarantined.


Trending News

Gold prices come down in local market
26 August 2020
Gold prices come down in local market
All govt. printing work to be done by Govt. Printing Dept.
26 August 2020
All govt. printing work to be done by Govt. Printing Dept.
Lahiru Udara, first batsman to pass 1,000 runs (pictures)
26 August 2020
Lahiru Udara, first batsman to pass 1,000 runs (pictures)
Years 6 - 13 of all Government schools will start from September 02 - Ministry of Education
25 August 2020
Years 6 - 13 of all Government schools will start from September 02 - Ministry of Education
Covid-19 infected cases rise to 2,981
26 August 2020
Covid-19 infected cases rise to 2,981

International News

Maldives ex-President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom tests positive for Covid-19
26 August 2020
Maldives ex-President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom tests positive for Covid-19
Russian government denies allegations of poisoning opposition leader
25 August 2020
Russian government denies allegations of poisoning opposition leader
Bali Island closed to foreign tourists until end of 2020
25 August 2020
Bali Island closed to foreign tourists until end of 2020
Donald Trump officially re-nominated as Republican presidential candidate
25 August 2020
Donald Trump officially re-nominated as Republican presidential candidate
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.