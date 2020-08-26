10+more+coronavirus+infected+persons+identified+today+from+the+Kandakadu+Rehabilitation+Center

With the reporting of 11 more coronavirus infected persons in the afternoon, the number of coronavirus infections reported in the country has increased to 2982.
The Government Information Department stated that 10 of the infected persons reported today are inmates of the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Center.
The other infected person reported today is a returnee from Kenya and is being quarantined.
