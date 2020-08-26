An+announcement+from+the+media+division+of+the+former+Speaker+about+the+ridiculous+allegations

Former Speaker Karu Jayasuriya's media co-ordinating unit has announced that there has been baseless and ridiculous allegations against the former speaker after announcing his readiness to take over the leadership of the UNP.



The unit states that Ranil Wickremesinghe has clearly stated that he will resign from the leadership after the defeat in the general election and accordingly, requests have been made to Karu Jayasuriya to lead and rebuild the party.



Accordingly, it is stated that various allegations have been leveled against Former Speaker Karu Jayasuriya after informing the party leadership that he is ready to take on leadership.



Former Speaker Karu Jayasuriya's Media Coordinating Division has stated that baseless and ridiculous statements have been made at the Working Committee meeting as well.



Meanwhile, when MP Tissa Attanayake visited the Temple of the Tooth in Kandy, he told the media that the UNP could join the Samagi Jana Balawegaya unconditionally.