Samurdhi Development Officer candidates protest in Colombo

Wednesday, 26 August 2020 - 20:50

The All Ceylon Samurdhi Development Officers' Association staged a protest in Colombo today demanding the recruitment of those who passed the competitive examinations held in 2016 to fill the vacancies.

It was at the place reserved for protests near the Galle Face in Colombo Fort.

They stated that although there were nearly 6000 vacancies at the time of the competitive examination in 2016, only 1900 were recruited.

Due to this, they are demanding that those who passed the second round of interviews should be recruited for the relevant vacancies, according to Dhammika Wijesinghe, a representative of the Samurdhi Development Officers' Coalition who joined the protest.

After discussions with a delegation from the Presidential Secretariat, they ended the agitation after it was agreed to resolve the issues within two weeks.

