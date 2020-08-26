A+revelation+about+the+undue+influence+exerted+by+Mangala+Samaraweera

Intelligence Officer Colonel Shammi Kumararatne revealed today that Mangala Samaraweera, as the Minister of Foerign Affairs, had pressured him in 2015 to remove the names of two persons who had been documented as supporters of the LTTE organization.



This was while Giving evidence before the Presidential Commission appointed to Investigate Political Victimisation.



Giving evidence, Colonel Shammi Kumararatne stated that it was the responsibility of the Chief of National Intelligence to compile the list of persons affiliated to terrorist organizations and their accomplices to the UN Security Council Charter 13/73, which was approved by the United Nations Security Council as a counter-terrorism strategy.



Accordingly, the relevant document which is updated every year for the year 2015 and it mostly included people who supported the LTTE.



He said that the document prepared by the Office of the Chief of National Intelligence would be submitted to the Secretary of Defense and then to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for approval on his recommendation.



Accordingly, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has held a discussion where Mangala Samaraweera and the then Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ajith P. Perera have participated.



Mr. Shammi Kumararatne said that Mr. Mangala Samaraweera had told him that Father Emmanuel and Suren Surendra who were listed and had been identified the persons who had supported the organization, were his friends and that he had been in close contact with them while he was in England.



Mangala Samaraweera said, “They may have been supporting the LTTE at that time, but not anymore and accused him of making the list stating the names given by Gotabhaya over the telephone.



Colonel Shammi Kumararatne also testified that during his discussion with Mangala Samaraweera, Ajith P. Mr. Perera gestured to him to remain silent and then Mr. Mangala Samaraweera said, “Don’t send it to me, I will catch you” before leaving the venue.



Meanwhile, MP Ranjan Ramanayake and former Director of the CID Shani Abeysekera today appeared before the Presidential Commission in connection with a complaint made by former Navy spokesman Rear Admiral D K P. Dasanayake.