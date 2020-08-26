Dilantha+Malagamuwa+receives+state+sponsorship+for+the+first+time

A special meeting between Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and super motor racing champion Dilantha Malagamuwa was held at Temple Trees today.



Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa was also present at the occasion and for the first time in the history of the country, the present government has come forward to sponsor Dilantha Malagamuwa.



Accordingly, Dilantha, who was participating in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo in Europe from September 5 to November 15, will receive the sponsorship of the Sri Lankan government.



The Prime Minister wished Dilantha Malagamuwa to bring the Lamborghini Super Trofeo championship to Sri Lanka.