Showers+in+several+provinces+this+afternoon

The Meteorological Department states that showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and Eastern provinces and in the Polonnaruwa and Mullaitivu districts after 2.00 pm today (27).



The Department further states that showers will occur in the Western Province and in the Galle and Matara districts.



Occasional strong winds up to 40 km per hour could be expected in the North, North Central and North Western provinces and in the Hambantota district.



The people are requested to take necessary measures to minimize the dangers caused by lightning.