A+stock+of+banned+beauty+products+seized+in+Ambalangoda

Investigators of the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) raided a shop in Ambalangoda yesterday (26) and seized a stock of prohibited beauty products.



It is reported that creams, ointments and lotions used for whitening, which exceed the prescribed mercury limit, have been found.



Investigators said the products were put up for sale without mentioning the names and addresses of the importer and manufacturer.



The value of the stock of cosmetics and liquids seized by the Consumer Affairs Authority is around Rs. 135,000.



The Galle Consumer Affairs Authority said that a case would be filed in the Balapitiya Magistrate's Court against the owners of the shop.