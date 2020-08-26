සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Police shoot a van that ignored orders to stop at a road block

Thursday, 27 August 2020 - 8:04

Divulapitiya police officers have shot at a van that did not heed instructions to stop at the police roadblock.

The police stated that the van had been driven carelessly at the road block at Dunagaha Junction in Divulapitiya yesterday (26) morning.

However, police officers chased the van but were unable to stop it.

Police have received information that a resident of Avissawella has been admitted to the Accident Ward of the Colombo National Hospital after being shot in the rib area and is receiving treatment.

Police are investigating the incident.

