Vote on account debate today

Thursday, 27 August 2020 - 7:58

The vote on account for the next four months which was included into the parliament order book is to be presented in parliament today.


The vote on account received approval during the cabinet meeting held yesterday and is to be presented in parliament. It is seeking approval on expenditure not exceeding 1300 billion rupees.


The debate with regard to the account it is to be held today and tomorrow.


A bigger allocation from the vote on account is for the ministry of public administration and provincial councils.


The allocation is 194 billion rupees while 174 billion rupees has been allocated for the ministry of defense.


