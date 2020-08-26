සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Drug trafficking trafficking at the Dumbara prison as well

Thursday, 27 August 2020 - 7:56

CID, Kalutatara Division has arrested three suspects for drug trafficking and it was revealed that a women serving a prison sentence at the Dumbara prison is handling the trafficking.


Accordingly police took into custody 25 grams of narcotics worth close to 400 thousand rupees and three mobile phones in the suspects’ possession.


A suspect with more than 2 grams of heroin had been first arrested from Gal-assahena in the Kalurara South Police jurisdiction.


During interrogation another suspect was arrested in Maehimulla in Payaagala. Police said that based on information from that suspect, the main suspect supplying narcotics was arrested with 20 grams of heroin at the Payaagala old airport. 


During questioning the main suspect  has  revealed that a woman  prisoner detained in the Dumbara prison supplies these narcotics through Chaamara Chaturanga aka Kattaa who is accused of possessing heroin and has fled to Dubai.


