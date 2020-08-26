සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Maduruoya white elephant may not be white - officials

Thursday, 27 August 2020 - 8:16

The white elephant that was said to have roamed the Alipanawa area in Maduru Oya National Park has been confirmed to be a normal colored elephant.

This was during a special search conducted by a team of wildlife officers including the custodian of the Maduru Oya National Park yesterday.

They found the white elephant in the tank field and had chased the elephant into the lake.

The elephant is usually seen in black and the relevant photos have been posted on social media.

Wildlife officials said the elephant had descended into a clay pit and suspected that the white could have been dry clay.

However, a white clay pit has not been observed in the Maduru Oya National Park and the milk clay pit near the hot water wells is light brown.

Wildlife officials further stated that another search will be carried out today or tomorrow to find the location of the white clay pit with the intention of further confirming this incident.

