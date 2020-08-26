13+Chinese+and+Thai+nationals+arrested+

Police Special Task Force (STF) officers have arrested 13 Thai and Chinese nationals in Mt. Lavinia for staying in the country illegally without valid visas.
10300 illegal cigarettes were also found in their possession.
Meanwhile, the Kalutara Divisional Anti-Corruption Unit has arrested three persons with 23 grams of heroin.
The suspects were arrested in the Payagala area according to the police.
