Acting+British+High+Commissioner+meets+PM

The United Kingdom is focusing on improving relations with Sri Lanka under the new government.
Acting British High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Lisa Whanstall called on Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at Temple Trees yesterday.
The Prime Minister's Media Unit stated that a number of areas in which the two countries could work in cooperation were discussed.
The Prime Minister has stated that the country is currently focusing on economic development as the world prepares for the post-Corona era.
