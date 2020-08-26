සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Minister calls for a report on 'Daham Pasel' and Pirivena facilities

Thursday, 27 August 2020 - 10:01

The Minister of Education Prof. G L Peiris said that a study on the development of 'Daham Pasels' and Pirivena educational facilities and the equal distribution of resources will be conducted and a report will be called soon. 

A special discussion was held at the Ministry of Education yesterday (26) regarding the development of more than 800 Pirivenas and more than 11,000 Dhamma Schools.

Meanwhile, the Minister emphasized that the existing shortcomings should be rectified and action should be taken to provide equal facilities to all.

