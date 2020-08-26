,
Brenton Tarrant, the man who shot dead 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand sentenced
Thursday, 27 August 2020 - 8:17
A New Zealand Court has sentenced Australian Brenton Tarrant, the man who shot dead 51 people at two mosques, to life in prison without parole.
