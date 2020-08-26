සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Matale Mayor Daljith Aluvihare has been temporarily removed from his post

Thursday, 27 August 2020

Central Province Governor Lalith U. Gamage has temporarily suspended the Mayor of Matale,  Daljith Aluvihare from his post with immediate effect.


The Governor has taken steps to appoint a Commission of Inquiry to investigate and report within three months whether the Mayor of the Matale Municipal Council has committed the offenses mentioned in Section 277/1 of the amended Municipal Council Ordinance.


An extraordinary gazette notification has been issued in this regard and former Judge Sarojini Kusala Weerawardena has been appointed to conduct the relevant inquiry.


In addition, the Deputy Mayor of the Matale Municipal Council, Sandanam Prakash has been empowered by that gazette notification to perform the duties of the Mayor of the Matale Municipal Council.


