Mother of two commence a protest by climbing a 100 feet high tree (video)

A woman is currently engaged in a protest after climbing a 100 feet high 'sal' tree on the premises of the Balangoda Divisional Secretariat.



She is a 37 year old mother of two residing in Balangoda, Diyawinna, Hadagiriya area.



She climbed the tree demanding that the land where she lived be given to her legally.



Balangoda Divisional Secretary Hemantha Bandara told the Hiru news team that a court case has been filed regarding the relevant land.



However, he stated that although she was offered another piece of land, she did not agree to it.



