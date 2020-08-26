සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Mother of two commence a protest by climbing a 100 feet high tree (video)

Thursday, 27 August 2020 - 11:17

Mother+of+two+commence+a+protest+by+climbing+a+100+feet+high+tree+%28video%29
A woman is currently engaged in a protest after climbing a 100 feet high 'sal' tree on the premises of the Balangoda Divisional Secretariat.

She is a 37 year old mother of two residing in Balangoda, Diyawinna, Hadagiriya area.

She climbed the tree demanding that the land where she lived be given to her legally.

Balangoda Divisional Secretary Hemantha Bandara told the Hiru news team that a court case has been filed regarding the relevant land.

However, he stated that although she was offered another piece of land, she did not agree to it.


Trending News

Gold prices come down in local market
26 August 2020
Gold prices come down in local market
Covid-19 infected cases rise to 2,981
26 August 2020
Covid-19 infected cases rise to 2,981
Validity of school uniform vouchers extended
27 August 2020
Validity of school uniform vouchers extended
Brenton Tarrant, the man who shot dead 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand sentenced
27 August 2020
Brenton Tarrant, the man who shot dead 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand sentenced
Report of white elephant at Maduru Oya national park (video/pictures)
26 August 2020
Report of white elephant at Maduru Oya national park (video/pictures)

International News

Brenton Tarrant, the man who shot dead 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand sentenced
27 August 2020
Brenton Tarrant, the man who shot dead 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand sentenced
Maldives ex-President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom tests positive for Covid-19
26 August 2020
Maldives ex-President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom tests positive for Covid-19
Russian government denies allegations of poisoning opposition leader
25 August 2020
Russian government denies allegations of poisoning opposition leader
Bali Island closed to foreign tourists until end of 2020
25 August 2020
Bali Island closed to foreign tourists until end of 2020
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.