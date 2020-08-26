සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Police arrest a family involved in heroin trafficking

Thursday, 27 August 2020 - 11:26

The Mahiyangana Police yesterday (26) arrested a family who had been involved in drug trafficking in the Mahiyanganaya area for some time.

A mother, father and daughter of the same family residing in Dodamwatta, 20 houses near a main school in Mahiyanganaya have been arrested.

This was after the officers of the Mahiyangana and Reedimaliyadda Police Stations raided several houses of the family members who were involved in drug trafficking.

Police found 11 grams and 720 milligrams of heroin and 148 mobile phones, 09 NICs and 03 driving licenses and cash to the value  of Rs 189,500.

The Mahiyangana Police stated that two nephews of the family have also been arrested for drug trafficking and are currently in jail.

According to the Mahiyanganaya Police, the family members have been arrested by the police on several previous occasions but in each case they have filed false allegations against the police and human rights cases have been filed against them.

The arrested members are to be produced before the Mahiyanganaya Magistrate's Court.

