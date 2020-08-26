සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

A seven-year-old girl killed after a concrete ring collapses on her

Thursday, 27 August 2020 - 12:16

A seven-year-old girl has died after a concrete circular base erected for the construction of a well collapsed.

The deceased has been identified as Nethumi Devsarani, a Year 2 student of Yatagama Kanishta Vidyalaya, a resident of a house in the Medagampitiya area in Veyangoda.

At around 4.00 pm yesterday (26), the girl had played with her elder brother and a child from another neighbouring house near the concrete rings near a new house under construction in the same area.

Veyangoda Police stated that the girl had been admitted with injuries suffered after the ring collapsed on her and died after being admitted to the Colombo National Hospital at around 11 last night (26).

Veyangoda Police are conducting further investigations.  

Media Network
